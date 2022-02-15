Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Raised to C$2,800.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,558.33.

Constellation Software stock opened at $1,674.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,725.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,714.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 105.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Constellation Software has a one year low of $1,260.00 and a one year high of $1,919.99.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

