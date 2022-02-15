Contrasting Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Metromile alerts:

52.7% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Tiptree shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Metromile and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile N/A -69.38% -35.60% Tiptree 4.64% 14.72% 1.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Metromile and Tiptree, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metromile currently has a consensus target price of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 203.69%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than Tiptree.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metromile and Tiptree’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A Tiptree $810.30 million 0.52 -$29.16 million $1.49 8.38

Metromile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tiptree.

Summary

Tiptree beats Metromile on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services. The Mortgage segment includes residential mortgage loans which are typically sold to secondary market investors, either servicing released or servicing retained. The Other segment refers to the asset management, mortgage operations of luxury, shipping operations, and other investments. The company was founded on March 19, 2007 is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.