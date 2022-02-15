CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CONX. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CONX by 30.5% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 547,682 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CONX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,930,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in CONX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONX during the second quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CONX by 27.3% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,931,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after buying an additional 414,607 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CONX opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81. CONX Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

