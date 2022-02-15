Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,226,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,797 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after buying an additional 324,445 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 14.2% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $252.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $144.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.