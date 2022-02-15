Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,398.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

NYSE:NNN opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.35 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

