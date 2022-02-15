Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Fortinet by 4.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fortinet by 12.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,634 shares of company stock worth $5,694,719. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.82.

FTNT stock opened at $310.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.73, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

