Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Amundi acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $158,533,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $99,547,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in M&T Bank by 261.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,463,000 after purchasing an additional 589,828 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in M&T Bank by 109.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 511,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $34,948,235,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank stock opened at $180.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.81.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

