Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

