Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 71,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,345,245 shares.The stock last traded at $21.84 and had previously closed at $22.44.

CNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.23.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

