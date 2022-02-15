Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
CLM traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 29,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,825. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $14.75.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
