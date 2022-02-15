Cornichon (CORN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $355.00

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $355.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cornichon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.36 or 0.06850969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,561.33 or 1.00085943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00048552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00048695 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002907 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,542,915 coins and its circulating supply is 15,301,067 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

