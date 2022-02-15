Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. Corvus Gold has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

