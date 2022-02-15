Craig Hallum Cuts InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Price Target to $22.00

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InfuSystem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.08. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that InfuSystem will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InfuSystem news, insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $134,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,816 shares of company stock worth $2,239,663 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in InfuSystem by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,049,000 after buying an additional 423,802 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

