Craig Hallum Cuts InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Price Target to $22.00

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InfuSystem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.08. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
In other InfuSystem news, insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $134,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,816 shares of company stock worth $2,239,663 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in InfuSystem by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,049,000 after buying an additional 423,802 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About InfuSystem
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InfuSystem (INFU)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.