Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 167 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.25% of Alexander’s worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alexander’s by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alexander’s by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alexander’s by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALX opened at $255.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.72. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.15 and a 52 week high of $308.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALX shares. Piper Sandler lowered Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

