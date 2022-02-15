Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $720,994,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after acquiring an additional 544,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $253.39 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

