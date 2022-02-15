Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,718,000 after purchasing an additional 129,766 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $513,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Equifax by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $220.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.76. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.91.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.