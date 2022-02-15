Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.81 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cameco worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cameco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 124,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cameco by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,144 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,962,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,569,000 after purchasing an additional 260,426 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,460 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.