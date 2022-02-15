Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Post Earnings of $13.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $13.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $14.11 and the lowest is $12.15. Credit Acceptance posted earnings of $11.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $47.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.84 to $51.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $50.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $49.11 to $52.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 36.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $433.20.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total transaction of $6,609,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,354 shares of company stock valued at $12,702,993 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 166.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CACC traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $536.81. 98,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,105. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $608.22. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $346.49 and a 52 week high of $703.27. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

