Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 90.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,201 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,017,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after buying an additional 89,981 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 18.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,760,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,639,000 after purchasing an additional 125,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Barclays by 197.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 235,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 265 ($3.59) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.25) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Barclays stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.