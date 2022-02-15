Credit Suisse AG Buys 42,450 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,450 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FYBR. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,502,000. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,477,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,768,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,654,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,512,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

FYBR stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

