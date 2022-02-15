Credit Suisse AG Has $2.96 Million Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Rent-A-Center worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

NASDAQ RCII opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.