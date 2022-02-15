Credit Suisse AG Has $3.01 Million Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of World Fuel Services worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 49,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,697,000 after buying an additional 33,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after buying an additional 40,591 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT stock opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.08. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $37.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

