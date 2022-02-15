Credit Suisse AG Has $3.08 Million Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Merit Medical Systems worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 472,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 86,729 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,424,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,140,000 after acquiring an additional 26,057 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

