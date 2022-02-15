Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,308 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.89% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESPR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 142,369 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 622,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 278,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

ESPR stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The company has a market cap of $103.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.