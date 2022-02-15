Credit Suisse Group Lowers Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $415.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $475.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $404.27.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $323.47 on Friday. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $272.60 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.15 and its 200 day moving average is $375.39. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,210 shares of company stock valued at $456,011. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

