Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €74.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.08 ($84.18).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €64.16 ($72.91) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of €66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.48. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($92.09).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

