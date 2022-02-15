Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

