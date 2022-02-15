Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after buying an additional 98,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 35.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 157,848 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 47.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 415,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 133,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CCRN stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $825.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.
Cross Country Healthcare Profile
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.