Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after buying an additional 98,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 35.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 157,848 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 47.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 415,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 133,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCRN stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $825.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

