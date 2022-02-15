Crown Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.83.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $118.36 on Monday. Crown has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $118.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.02 and a 200 day moving average of $107.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Crown by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,360,000 after buying an additional 141,177 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after buying an additional 47,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Crown by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,767,000 after buying an additional 169,718 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Crown by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,822,000 after buying an additional 184,022 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Investments LLC increased its stake in Crown by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,950,000 after buying an additional 1,554,553 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

