Crown (NYSE:CCK) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CCK. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.77.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.02 and a 200 day moving average of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. Crown has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $118.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Crown by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth $110,620,000. Soapstone Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth $6,361,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.