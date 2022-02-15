CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $536.57 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CTS. TheStreet downgraded CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. dropped their target price on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89. CTS has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CTS will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CTS by 151.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CTS by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 28,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CTS by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CTS by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

