Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,274 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,616 shares of company stock valued at $35,025,867. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $78.03.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

