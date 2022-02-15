Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 6,835.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,091 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of United Therapeutics worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.86.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $617,894.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $1,173,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,494 shares of company stock valued at $9,687,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $155.71 and a one year high of $218.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

