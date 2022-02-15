Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,486 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,563,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA opened at $142.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.87.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $2,111,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $1,172,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,513 shares of company stock worth $83,789,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

