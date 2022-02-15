Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,486 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,563,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MRNA opened at $142.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49.
In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $2,111,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $1,172,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,513 shares of company stock worth $83,789,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.