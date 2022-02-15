Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives $27.00 Average PT from Analysts

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $6.70. 1,058,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,054. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $212.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.59.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

