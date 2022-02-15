Cummins Inc. (CMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.45 on March 3rd

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Cummins has increased its dividend by 26.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Cummins has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cummins to earn $20.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

CMI opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,882 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cummins stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.62.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

