Cushing Asset Management LP Acquires New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.45.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

