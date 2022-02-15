Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $386.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) to announce $386.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $397.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $374.80 million. Custom Truck One Source posted sales of $83.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 363.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Custom Truck One Source.

CTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

CTOS stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.06. 235,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,690. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.23.

In other news, insider James Carlsen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $101,048,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

