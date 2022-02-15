Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.750-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.000-$ EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUBI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.33.

CUBI stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.82. The stock had a trading volume of 273,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,743. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,557,424 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,166 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

