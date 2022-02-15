CVCoin Price Tops $0.0763 on Major Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. CVCoin has a total market cap of $944,338.15 and $9,524.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0763 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044042 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.39 or 0.06906941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,518.63 or 0.99847583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00048112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00048508 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006182 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

