CVI Holdings LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXUSU. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,079,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,289,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,583,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,563,000.

NASDAQ:OXUSU opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Oxus Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36.

