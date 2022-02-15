CVI Holdings LLC Invests $214,000 in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $14,761,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $14,760,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $14,761,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $6,828,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $6,213,000.

Shares of BNNRU stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Banner Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

