CVI Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 1.17% of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 46.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

Shares of IPVI stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI).

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.