CVI Holdings LLC Takes Position in Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCAIU. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000.

Shares of Cascadia Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Cascadia Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

