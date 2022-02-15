Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
Shares of CYCC opened at $3.49 on Monday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.18.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
