Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of CYCC opened at $3.49 on Monday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

