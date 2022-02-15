Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Update

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a growth of 155.1% from the January 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 551.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CYFWF opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $9.56.
Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile
