Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Update

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a growth of 155.1% from the January 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 551.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CYFWF opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $9.56.

Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform, digital terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company operates in two segments, B2C and B2B Services, and Media. The B2C and B2B Services segment offers satellite and Internet television, mobile and fixed-line Internet access, video online, mobile and fixed-line telephony, and wholesale services for other telecommunications operators, as well as telecommunications equipment and set-top boxes, and photovoltaic installations.

