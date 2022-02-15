Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Down to $40.34

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.34, but opened at $37.59. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 19,832 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.
The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $103,000.
Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
