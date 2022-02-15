DA Davidson Lowers Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) to Neutral

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.65 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.23.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.