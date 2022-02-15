Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Daimler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Daimler from €95.00 ($107.95) to €100.00 ($113.64) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daimler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $83.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.96. Daimler has a 1 year low of $75.21 and a 1 year high of $103.78. The company has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Daimler

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

