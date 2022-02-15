Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

DANOY traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $12.40. 285,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,584. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. Danone has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

